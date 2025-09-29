Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Announces Earnings Results

Power Metal Resources (LON:POW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Power Metal Resources Stock Performance
LON:POW opened at GBX 15.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £17.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,158.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. Power Metal Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 11.15 and a 1-year high of GBX 19.
Power Metal Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Power Metal Resources
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Emerging Stocks You Haven’t Heard Much From This Cycle
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Costco Investors Will Get A “Special” Treat For Christmas
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Ways to Test the Crypto Market Without Owning Bitcoin
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.