Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Announces Earnings Results

Power Metal Resources (LON:POW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Power Metal Resources Stock Performance

LON:POW opened at GBX 15.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £17.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,158.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. Power Metal Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 11.15 and a 1-year high of GBX 19.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

See Also

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

