Elser Financial Planning Inc Buys Shares of 1,711 Chubb Limited $CB

Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $280.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

