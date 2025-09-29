CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (38.33) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CPPGroup had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.
CPPGroup Price Performance
Shares of CPP traded down GBX 13.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 140.50. 53,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CPPGroup has a one year low of GBX 70 and a one year high of GBX 163. The firm has a market cap of £12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -352.48 and a beta of 1.50.
