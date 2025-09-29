Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 2,151 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Chubb were worth $46,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9%

Chubb stock opened at $280.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.55. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

