Clean Yield Group Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

