AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas Exane

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.42.

NYSE AVB traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $194.07. 23,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day moving average of $200.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The firm had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 203.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,024.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547,894 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

