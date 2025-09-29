Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 480 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after purchasing an additional 497,982 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,408,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,244,000 after purchasing an additional 340,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:ALL opened at $212.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.12 and its 200-day moving average is $200.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $214.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.