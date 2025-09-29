McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Trading Up 3.3%
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.08.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.