McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 3.3%

MCK opened at $760.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $479.15 and a 1 year high of $770.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $697.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $699.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.08.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

