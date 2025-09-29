Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 3,160 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.79.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total transaction of $5,730,672.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 399,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,837,810.04. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,513 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $481.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $272.67 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of -404.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.79 and a 200-day moving average of $436.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

