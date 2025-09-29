GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Burr Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.79.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $481.42 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $272.67 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.55, a P/E/G ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.79 and its 200 day moving average is $436.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total value of $5,730,672.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 399,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,837,810.04. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,513 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,048 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

