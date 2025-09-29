TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes $305,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $936.76 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $919.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $927.82. The stock has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

