Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.5263.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

