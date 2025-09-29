Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 162 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $119.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $121.77.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

