City Holding Co. Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $34,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 110.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.37 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

