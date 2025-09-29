Covenant Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

UBER stock opened at $98.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.30.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

