Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,104 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 19,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 166.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE HD opened at $410.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

