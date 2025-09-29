Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 285.4% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Starbucks by 78.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.39 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

