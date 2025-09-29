Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $346.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $348.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.20 and its 200-day moving average is $307.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

