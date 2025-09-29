FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 449 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $724.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $685.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $734.15 and a 200 day moving average of $766.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

