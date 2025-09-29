GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases 5,734 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $94.34 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

