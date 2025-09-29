Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in Fastenal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,459,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,705,000 after buying an additional 473,987 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

