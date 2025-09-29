Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after buying an additional 5,775,232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,669 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,560,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,339,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,107 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

