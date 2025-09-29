Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,383 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,293 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,953,000 after buying an additional 1,045,509 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

NYSE USB opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

