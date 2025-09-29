Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Sells 48,400 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

