Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 33,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 182,078 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,764,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 44,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16. The stock has a market cap of $232.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.22.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

