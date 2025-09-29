Ares Management’s (ARES) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s current price.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

ARES stock opened at $163.31 on Monday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Ares Management by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 17,661.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 114,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

