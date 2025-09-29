Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETONGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 38837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James R. Gruber sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $42,148.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,143.06. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETONGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

