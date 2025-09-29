Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 38837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Eton Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO James R. Gruber sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $42,148.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,143.06. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.