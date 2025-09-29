China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 13006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.03.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

