Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 3,168 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 603,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 75,332 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Kenvue by 43.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Kenvue by 77.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 3,092.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 575,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $200,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kenvue Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.40 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.
Kenvue Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.
Kenvue Profile
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
