Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 533 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $321.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $325.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.85.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

