Promising Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – September 28th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Honeywell International are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core business involves designing, building or operating spacecraft, launch vehicles and satellite systems for commercial, scientific or defense purposes. This category spans launch providers, satellite operators, aerospace contractors and emerging space-tourism ventures. Investors in space stocks seek exposure to the rapid growth potential of satellite broadband, Earth observation, space exploration and defense modernization, while accepting the high capital requirements and regulatory risks inherent in the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

