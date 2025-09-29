Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.8% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $305.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.25. The company has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

