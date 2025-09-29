Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys 291 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.08.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

