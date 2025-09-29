KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of GD stock opened at $330.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.92. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $330.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

