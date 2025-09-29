PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Holdings Increased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after acquiring an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $140.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

