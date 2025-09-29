Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,205 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

