Kelly Financial Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.9% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,867 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,516,000 after purchasing an additional 371,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $268.83 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $272.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.5407 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

