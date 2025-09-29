iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Holdings Raised by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.53.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
