Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Down 17% – Should You Sell?

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.03). 3,181,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 614% from the average session volume of 445,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.29 ($0.03).

Getech Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Getech Group alerts:

Getech Group (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Getech Group had a negative net margin of 72.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getech Group plc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.