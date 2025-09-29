KWB Wealth Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $202,000. SFM LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Michels Family Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Dbs Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $440.40 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 254.57, a PEG ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.