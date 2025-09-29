Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after buying an additional 2,211,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $440.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.05 and its 200-day moving average is $315.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 254.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

