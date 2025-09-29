Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Up 34.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) rose 34.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Approximately 15,589,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 612% from the average daily volume of 2,190,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.