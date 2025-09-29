GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $1,004,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 545.5% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $277,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $605.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $622.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.47. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.83, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $248.50 and a one year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Glj Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.