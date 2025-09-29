Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $159.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65. The company has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

