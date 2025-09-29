Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 192.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $235.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.47. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

