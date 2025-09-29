4,146 Shares in Spotify Technology $SPOT Purchased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT stock opened at $715.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $362.31 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $694.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.18.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.84.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

