173,114 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Bought by Elser Financial Planning Inc

Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Elser Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.07 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

