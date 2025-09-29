Montis Financial LLC Buys 2,784 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.