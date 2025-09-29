Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

