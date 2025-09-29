Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Has $68,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 81,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $103.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

